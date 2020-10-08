VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski together with the member of the Executive Committee, Stefan Andonovski met Thursday with the Swiss Ambassador to Macedonia, Sybille Suter Tejada.

The current political and economic situation, as well as the health challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were discussed at the meeting. President Mickoski emphasized at the meeting that the government does not have the capacity and does not know how to deal with the pandemic, and because of that Macedonia is experiencing new grim records every day and has become a leader according to mortality rate per million of inhabitants in the region, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Mickoski stressed that the Government led by SDSM does not have the ability or plan to deal with the economic crisis, and as a result over thousands of citizens lose their jobs, businesses close, and no new investments are in sight.