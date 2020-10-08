VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski together with the member of the Executive Committee, Stefan Andonovski met Thursday with the Swiss Ambassador to Macedonia, Sybille Suter Tejada.
The current political and economic situation, as well as the health challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were discussed at the meeting. President Mickoski emphasized at the meeting that the government does not have the capacity and does not know how to deal with the pandemic, and because of that Macedonia is experiencing new grim records every day and has become a leader according to mortality rate per million of inhabitants in the region, VMRO-DPMNE said.
Mickoski stressed that the Government led by SDSM does not have the ability or plan to deal with the economic crisis, and as a result over thousands of citizens lose their jobs, businesses close, and no new investments are in sight.
Mickoski also pointed to the report of the European Commission which notes the shortcomings, but also the abuses of mechanisms and institutions by the government. It was pointed out that the EC notes that the government does not deal with the corruption that has penetrated into every pore of society. Mickoski stressed that in a country where the rule of law has been violated, the European flag is being abused, such as the law on marijuana, while crime and lack of responsibility are present as never before. At the meeting, Mickoski highlighted that VMRO-DPMNE as a political party has ideas and measures how Macedonia to deal with the health and economic crisis, but also other challenges that expect us this period. Mickoski added that the policies of VMRO-DPMNE are clear and concrete and can return Macedonia on the right path, said VMRO DPMNE.
