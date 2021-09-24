The State Statistics Bureau (DZS) informs that so far it has processed applications from 1.383 million citizens. There are 195.477 citizens who live abroad who submitted their applications online.

There are six more days to go in the census. The process is controversial because it takes place in the midst of a large coronavirus wave, and because it includes the members of the diaspora as if they are actual residents of Macedonia. A more recent controversy is over the number of Bulgarians in Macedonia – their representatives claim that the DZS is preventing citizens from declaring a Bulgarian identity and demand that it issues written certificates to all who do, that will serve as proof when applying for Bulgarian citizenship.