The number of citizens cited by police officers during the past 24 hours was again over 1.000 – the Interior Ministry reported 1.068 such cases. Masks have to be worn in all confined public spaces such as supermarkets, post offices and banks, as well as in farmers markets and other open areas that don’t allow for distancing.

Wearing masks is now the main measure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, after the Government rejected a proposal from the Committee on infectious diseases to reintroduce evening curfews. Macedonia is facing a major spike in Covid-19 cases, alone in the entire Balkan region, but the SDSM party led Government is pushing for elections as soon as possible and has refused to take stronger measures that would reduce the spread of the virus.