SDSM President Zoran Zaev urges the government to suspend the law by which the state pays the largest parties for their annual work.

It is a payment format that was introduced for parties to have no hidden donors among the oligarchs who, after the party is in power, seek to repatriate the donation with multiple interest and earnings through corruption. Law to prevent party corruption that Zoran Zaev now wants to annul by a government decision, Vecer commented.

With this measure, the SDSM and the government, if they so decide, will definitely return to the old corrupt party financing system that has been criticized by the EU and the United States and because of which a law was passed in which the state finances basic party work, and secret donations are also banned and severely punished. There are many reasons behind this corrupt decision by SDSM, and they are being propagandized that the money will be used for the economy as a remedy for epidemic damage in order to gain public support.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 600-700 million euros are needed to repair the damage, and according to SDSM and Zoran Zaev, twice as much, 1.2 billion euros are needed, which the government should take as a loan! Only they know what they are going to spend the extra 500 million euros loan on in the SDSM.

The parties annually receive from the state, all together, about 4.5m euros or an amount that is only 0.6% of what the government plans to allocate for economic recovery from the epidemic, or 0.33% of Zaev’s billion. Is that the amount that solves a problem, certainly not. But it does cause a lot of problems, Vecer writes.

