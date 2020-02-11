SDSM has no credibility to talk about EU accession and the time spent under Zoran Zaev is lost time, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. He warned that Macedonia will not be given a date to open EU accession talks in March and the main problem is the corruption that is emanating from the Zaev regime.

The reason we are being blocked is the non-functional rule of law. I’m not happy about it, I wish it was otherwise. I predicted this before and now I tell you again, that there will be no date for accession talks in March 2020. The problem is the same, the corruption levels, Nikoloski said.

He promised that, once VMRO-DPMNE forms the next Government, it will work to fight corruption and salvage what can be saved from 2020.