Media outlets in Tetovo are carrying the testimony of a family which fled the fire in the Covid hospital in the nick of time. According to them, the fire apparently started when doctors were using a defibrillator to help a dying young girl.

According to a family member, during the procedure sparks flew from the socket and a fire quickly broke out. Patients and doctors had minutes to evacuate, whether through the exits or the windows. “Some were asleep and couldn’t wake up in time”, the daughter of a sick patient who was caring for him at the time of the fire told a family member who spoke to the press. While formally forbidden, the practice of having family members care for Covid patients saved a number of lives yesterday. The hospital was short-staffed, and families were asked to leave a member to help out, and they helped carry their sick relatives outside of the flaming building.