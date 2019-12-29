Following the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE for interim interior minister, Dragan Kovacki, Special Force Battalion “Wolves” expressed their support to the nominee in a letter sent to “Kurir”.

As members, former and current in the Special Force Battalion “Wolves“, unwilling to get politically involved, but feeling obliged to express our personal and individual opinion as citizens of our country Macedonia, we would like to emphasize the following:

Colonel Dragi Kovacki is an honest, sincere patriot, with top professional skills and education. A man of service, disciplined and with an unbreakable steel will. A patriot, a great defender and colleague, one of us. A man who became integral part of our unit, and of the Army. As current and former members of the “Wolves” we stand behind the honor, reputation and name of Dragan Kovacki. Being part of the Army and the “Wolves” can never be a handicap, but a great honor and an advantage. Macedonia needs professionals, and people with enormous potential and education. He has our support and trust and that is what the MoI, our society, and the Republic of Macedonia need. His appointment will mean protecting professionalism, human resource potential, and sons ready to serve their homeland, always and everywhere. Our guide is “the people above all”, Kovacki is the man that Macedonia deserves, reads the letter sent to “Kurir”.

