A woman from Skopje gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 61. This is the oldest mother recorded in Macedonia. The baby was delivered through a C-section and both the mother and child are released home, said doctor Irena Aleksioska – Papestiev. The woman and her 65 year old husband were trying for a baby for almost four decades.

The woman had an exceptionally difficult number of past failed pregnancies. This pregnancy was orderly – she did suffer from elevated blood pressure and type 2 diabetes but we kept her under monitoring. We congratulate the family for never giving up on their dream, said doctor Aleksioska.