The Ministry of Interior dismantled an organized criminal group involved in drug and arms trafficking, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Toni Angelovski said on Wednesday.

The months-long investigation provided sufficient evidence to confirm the involvement of members of the criminal group in the illicit arms and drug trafficking, and documented drug and arms sales, he said, adding that nine people have been arrested (eight from the village of Aracinovo and one from Sveti Nikole), and one member of the group already serving detention.

During the police searches, automatic rifles, bullets of different caliber, seven vehicles, mobile phones, as well as other items related to the investigation were seized.