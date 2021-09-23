Woman attacked by two men on Vodno Macedonia 23.09.2021 / 9:25 A 19 year old woman was assaulted last night in Skopje’s Vodno mountain by two men. The Skopje police informed that the attack occurred at the main parking. The men got into an altercation with the woman, and then physically attacked her. attackvodno Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.08.2021 Expres: The Interior Ministry is covering up an incident involving an official of the Zaev regime Macedonia 19.07.2021 Group of migrants attacked and robbed another group near Kumanovo Macedonia 19.06.2021 Mafia style shooting near Kumanovo Macedonia News Disappointed citizen sets his SDSM membership card on fire: Zaev personally promised him disability pension, but was left without pension, without job and without health Mickoski: 14 people died in Tetovo and they are still thinking about resignations, I will not calm down until the truth comes out Mickoski: We formed coalition with Sela to create future, and not to get into issues that create division Mickoski: Reform in VMRO-DPMNE ends with these local elections Trajanov: No one can erase the fact that Bulgaria was an occupier Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE is a reformed party, over 90 % of the candidates in the upcoming local elections are new Mickoski: Fingerprint scanners to prevent dual, family and group voting Pendarovski: The vaccine alone is not enough, we need a more resilient, inclusive and equitable global health system .
