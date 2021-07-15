Woman killed in third fatal traffic accident in Skopje in two weeks Macedonia 15.07.2021 / 12:31 A45 year old woman was killed in a horrific traffic accident in Skopje’s Zhelezara district yesterday afternoon. The woman was hit by an Audi-A5, driven by a 46 year old man. This is the third fatal accident in the capital in two weeks. accidentzhelezara Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 11.07.2021 Migrant lost a leg in a train accident near Krivolak Macedonia 26.02.2021 Noted surgeon Gjorgji Jota badly injured after being ran over by a 16 year old in an SUV Macedonia 14.02.2021 Driver killed in an accident near Gostivar as heavy snow makes many roads hazardous Macedonia News Judge Dzolev insists that the interrupted SPO cases will resume and will be fast-tracked VMRO-DPMNE: The Zaev Government is putting the continuity of Macedonian statehood in doubt with its Independence Day logo Corona report: Number of active cases continues to rise As the day of sentencing draws near, both sides in the April 27th trial are aware they will enter the history books – but in very different light The Mayor of Aerodrom approved purchase of concrete blocs at ten times over the market price Crvenkovski ramps up his criticism of Zaev VMRO candidate Spiro Mavrovski warns SDSM leaders in Bitola they will soon be cast out by their own party after numerous corruption scandals The most notorious mayoral candidates – Ace Vasilevski of Lozovo .
Comments are closed for this post.