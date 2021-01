Rescuers saved a 67 year old woman from the Vardar river in Skopje today.

Citizens reported seeing the woman early this morning. Police officers rushed to the scene and saved the woman, taking her to hospital. She was unharmed.

Meanwhile in Gostivar, the body of a man aged between 30 and 40 was pulled from the Vardar. He had gunshot injuries, and likely killed and tossed into the river. Police and prosecutors are investigating the case.