Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new intersection at the entrance of the ciyt of Bitola.

He announced that the Government will support Bitola with 14 million euros in 2025, to work on projects of importance for the local citizens. The entrance to the city will improve car access and will cost just under 2 million EUR.

The representatives from Bitola in the Parliament and your local representatives are fighting for every single project that we can bring here. Bitola has a special place for me in our infrastructure programs, and since Toni Konjanovski was made Mayor, we are all working to implement as much of his program as possible. I have to say that the previous Government was not particularly willing to work with Bitola. But we will invest to completely transform the city and that is making us proud, said Mickoski.