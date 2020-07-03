Worker dies in a quarry accident near Kumanovo Macedonia 03.07.2020 / 11:54 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A worker in a quarry in the village of Sopot, near Kumanovo, has died yesterday evening. The worker, P.S. (57) was driving a large Merdeces truck through the quarry, when it overturned into an abyss. The driver was killed on the spot. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin sopotkumanovoquarry Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.06.2020 Misajlovski in Kumanovo: We dedicated to projects and renewal of Macedonia while SDSM steals and continues with bribery and corruption Economy 24.06.2020 Government plans to take the German Wiebe company to court over the Kumanovo – Beljakovce railroad dispute Macedonia 17.06.2020 Kumanovo crossing: 2.444 people enter Macedonia as the border gradually reopens Macedonia News Stip hospital overflowing with Covid-19 patients, forced to expand the infectious diseases ward Sela blames DUI for the emigration of Albanians from Macedonia and the lack of Albanian language education Interior Minister Culev: We will severely punish any election violations In a clear message to Nikola Dimitrov, Siljanovska shares the article of the criminal code that bans putting Macedonia in a subservient position Politicians pressure the healthcare experts, insist to keep the borders with Kosovo and Serbia open Boki 13 is prepared to testify against at least 30 people New leaks show Zaev boasting how he took over the SDSM party from Branko Crvenkovski SDSM and NDI push a dubious pre-election poll whose replies add up to just 93.9 percent .
