Worker killed at a construction site in Skopje Macedonia 29.09.2024 / 18:31 A worker was killed at a construction site in Skopje today. The 54 year old man was crushed by a large concrete pillar while he was working at the site in the Cair area. He was rushed to hospital, but the doctors could only pronounce him dead.
