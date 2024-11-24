Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski inspected road works at the Ohrid – Kicevo highway, where workers are paving the route in winter conditions.



This is part of the changes of the law on construction that allows to overcome the problems we had and to speed up the construction work, Nikoloski said, while visiting the site with Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov and Koce Trajanovski – head of the Macedonian Roads company. Finishing at least the second half of the much delayed highway is high priority for the Government. Nikoloski said that 40 kilometers of the highway can be put into service during the next holiday season, while the more difficult, mountainous track will be finished by the end of 2026.