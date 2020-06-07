Ohrid city authorities said they will thoroughly scrub and disinfect the city after the Pentecost weekend during which thousands of people from Skopje and other locked down cities flocked to Macedonia’s main tourist resort.

The weekend lockdown strategy failed spectacularly, as tens of thousands of people from Skopje fled for the countryside and the tourism resorts, potentially spreading the virus with them. Ohrid ordered renters to turn down visitors during the weekend, but the order was widely ignored. Concerned citizens were sharing pictures of the overcrowded lake quay for days.

According to the local authorities, municipal workers are prepared to use disinfectant on the streets and public spaces as soon as the crowds come back to Skopje on Monday.