Private medical residents enrolled in the 2019 call staged a protest Monday in front of the Ministry of Health.

They want to be paid for what they do like their other colleagues. Although the minister promised them the money last February, they say it is no guarantee that will happen.

Not a verbal promise, but a written agreement and amendments to the Health Care Law, where private trainees will enter, are the demands of young doctors. They work for no money and if their demands are not met, they told the healthcare authorities that they will move abroad.