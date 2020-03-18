Left wing Xhabir Deralla is the editor in chief of the Frontline news site, that spread a fake news report yesterday alleging that VMRO-DPMNE officials were holding a birthday party in violatin to the ban on public gatherings.

Frontline published an old photograph of former Deputy Prime Minister Vasko Naumovski celebrating his birthday along with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski. Deralla’s news site presented this as a current picture and published it under the title “VMRO-DPMNE chiefs celebrate a birthday in violation of coronavirus recommendations”.

VMRO-DPMNE accused the ruling SDSM party, whose policies Deralla has uncritically supported through his media platforms, of planting the fake news report at a time of an epidemic.