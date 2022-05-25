Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi acknowledged Wednesday that he insulted the employees but said that he behaved like that because the parliamentary services did not do their job, so he used insulting words.

If someone thinks that they should spend their working hours on st. Macedonia, I think that the Parliament does not need it, nor do the citizens. They should be at their jobs for eight hours, Xhaferi said.

He has a clear position that he will not apologize.