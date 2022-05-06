Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi called on the European Union to give Macedonia a date to open its accession talks during the French Presidency, which ends next month. Xhaferi was speaking during a meeting of the Adriatic – Ionian Initiative in Tirana.

Even though every country individually has a strategy and takes steps to preserve its own integrity and sovereignty, each country also has an obligation toward the stability of the region and its European integration. This is also responsibility toward the European integration of the region, said Xhaferi, in a statement aimed at Bulgaria, which blocks Macedonia’s EU accession talks.