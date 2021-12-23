Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told Thursday’s media briefing that the scheduled Q&A session would not take place.
The head of state and MPs have been notified about the resignation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the Government has resigned and the constitutional deadlines for the election of a new Government are running, he said.
What will be the benefit from such a session when the Government has resigned. It technically performs its duties, but only technically. There is no legal provision that prevents the session from being held, but there is an established practice for the resigning government to have no parliamentary questions. Just as there are no sessions during the election campaign before local elections, not because that is what a lawsays, but because it is a practice, Xhaferi told a media briefing.
