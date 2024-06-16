Even though he was Prime Minister only for 100 days, Talat Xhaferi commissioned an official portrait of himself, to be hung in the Government building.

He shared a photo of himself, with the portrait, on his social media accounts. The author is painter Edmond Drami.

The former terrorist commander who became a top DUI party official refused to resign as Prime Minister even though he was simultaneously elected as member of Parliament in the recent elections, will likely be removed from office next week, as the new VMRO-DPMNE led Government will be sworn in.