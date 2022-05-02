Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi congratulated to the Muslim faithful on the end of the month of Ramazan.

I hope that the month that is behind us, the fast, the dedicated prayers and the good deeds helped us purify our souls, thought and bodies. I hope that the faithful will welcome Bajram in a higher dimension of nobleness and consciousness and will share this energy with their friends and acquaintances. These are difficult times of temptation, with crisis upon crisis. So may the holiday unite us in prayers, Xhaferi said.