Talat Xhaferi violated the democracy yesterday. He did not allow the MPs from VMRO-DPMNE to speak so as not to ask Spasovski about Mafia 1 and 2, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

Spasovski has no arguments, nor does he know give explanation, because he is involved in crime. 215 Balkan and world drug lords during Oliver Spasovski and Zoran Zaev’s terms received Macedonian passports under assumed identity and thus traveled freely around the world. 215 drug lords and terrorists killed and committed crimes around the world with Macedonian identities made possible by the Macedonian authorities. Spasovski escaped without saying a word about 20,000 dual ID numbers. The no confidence vote passed without VMRO-DPMNE, because the government was afraid that Spasovski would be asked about the drugs with which Trajce Zaev’s driver was caught, but also about the action with the drug lords from Grcec and Aracinovo that was breached from inside, said the opposition party.

The party adds that Spasovski escaped to give answers about the disputed purchases of cars, but also about giving licenses for examination centers of newly formed companies, to people close to Spasovski and Zaev.