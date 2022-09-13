The citizens’ initiative is not a matter for which a referendum could be organized nationwide. The international treaties ratified in accordance with the Constitution are part of the national legal order and cannot be changed by a law, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says responding to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who was authorized to put forward the referendum initiative.

VMRO DPMNE submitted the initiative four days ago, but Xhaferi was out of the country.

The party announced that, if there are remarks in the text, it is ready to remove them. The initiative was submitted to the Parliament Speaker, without naming the institution in question.

VMRO-DPMNE proposes a referendum asking whether you are in favor of terminating the validity of the friendship agreement with Bulgaria.