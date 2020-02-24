Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said that he expects an ethnic Albanian to hold a top position in either the Parliament or the Government following the elections on April 12.

Xhaferi was installed as Speaker in a dubious procedure following the major incident in the Parliament on April 27 2017. The move paved the way for the creation of the Zaev Government, which is trying to rename the country and began a campaign of political persecution.

The former guerrilla commander is the first ethnic Albanian who was named Speaker, which is considered one of the three top offices in Macedonia, along with the President and the Prime Minister. In an interview with the Serbian “Politika” newspaper, Xhaferi said that his mandate proved to ethnic Macedonians that “nothing bad will happen” if an Albanian holds one of these three positions.