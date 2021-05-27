Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi expects that the MPs will discuss the motions of no confidence against Justice Minister Bojan Maricic and Deputy PM in charge of fight against corruption and crime, Ljupco Nikolovski at the next session by June 8.

Xhaferi also informed at a press briefing that the MPs are also expected to discuss budget rebalance by the end of the month.

Asked whether there are announcements of a blockade by the opposition, Xhaferi pointed out that he cannot be guided by assumptions. For now, he says, there are no such announcements, but he does not rule it out as a possibility.

Asked about his position on the choice of the model for electoral districts, Xhaferi said that a single electoral district was an inappropriate model for the characteristics of our society and state. According to him, there is no ideal model, but the model for six electoral districts, as he says, is the most optimal.