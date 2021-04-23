Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, said in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that the MPs were very interested in getting vaccinated.

Xhaferi says he expects the work of the Parliament to be normalized by mid-May.

Two-thirds of MPs got vaccinated by 4 p.m. I have no information yet how many were vaccinated by 6 p.m. But the interest for vaccination among MPs is great. I expect the work of the Parliament to normalize by mid-May. Let’s return to normal working conditions, in the hall provided for plenary sessions where there is an electronic voting system, said Xhaferi.

He did not want to comment on the statement of MP Pavle Trajanov that there is disappointment among the deputies that they were given Sputnik instead of Pfizer vaccines as they were promised.