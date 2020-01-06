Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi extended Monday Christmas greetings to the Orthodox faithful.

Holidays are special days that carry a special magic that creates in us all beautiful and positive thoughts that radiate wonderful energy of mutual happiness and joy, united faith and hope for a better tomorrow, a brighter future for us, our children and all future generations. May that energy be the force that guides us wisely through all the challenges that each new day brings, every new moment. Let the joy and tranquility that are born with the respect of universal values, that is, philanthropy, mutual respect, solidarity and compassion, be a daily routine for all of us and the motive for creating additional beauties and doing good deeds, says Xhaferi’s greeting.