Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said that legally it will be very difficult to call off the elections scheduled on April 12. Xhaferi said that he will discuss the issue at the coming meeting of the Security Council, after members of the State Electoral Commission expressed concern about voting during a coronavirus epidemic.

The Parliament is dissolved and certain actions are already taken. The situation is serious and the legal concerns are not the only problem. We’ll examine all options and see how the virus situation develops in the coming ten days. Public health must come first, Xhaferi said.

Macedonia reconvened an already dissolved Parliament once, in 2016, when SDSM refused to go to the polls and complicated legal reasons were made up to get the Constitutional Court to re-convene the Parliament.