Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met with Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), who is paying a visit to the Republic of Macedonia.

According to his office, Xhaferi welcomed MWL Secretary General Al-Issa’s mission and efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence globally. He also stressed that Macedonia is a multiethnic, multireligious and multicultural secular state, and respect for different religions, culture, language and ethnic origin are cornerstones of the security and prosperity of the country.

At the meeting, Xhaferi also informed Al-Issa about the foreign policy priorities of our country.

Emphasizing that diversity is a treasure, Al-Issa greeted the interethnic and inter-religious cooperation in the Republic of Macedonia and welcomed the important role of the Parliament in building coexistence, which can serve as an example in the region and beyond.

Al-Issa stressed that the Muslim World League has excellent cooperation with all the countries of the Western Balkans and continues to work diligently to build new partnerships between different communities, religions and nations.