Visit to Ankara aimed at obtaining more details regarding the extradition of Palevski,

On February 8, a delegation headed by Justice Minister Krenar Lloga will travel to Ankara to meet with Turkish officials. Among other things, they will talk about the process of extraditing Ljupcho Palevski, the main suspect in the deaths of Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski. Talat Xhaferi, the acting prime minister, stated that he did not want to make assumptions about how quickly Palevski’s extradition could proceed and that direct communication was required to determine what more needed to be done.