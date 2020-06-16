Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said on Monday night he had signed a decision amending the decision on scheduling early elections.

The date agreed by the ruling party and the opposition is July 15, 2020, he noted.

According to the Speaker, this year’s elections will be unique because the parties won’t hold typical election campaigns and the citizens will have to adhere to the health safety measures and recommendations amid the COVID-19 situation.

The decision amending the previous decision on scheduling early polls for representatives in the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia on July 15, 2020, has been archived and sent to the State Election Commission, the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry, thus abiding by the deadlines regulated by the Constitution.