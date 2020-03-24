Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi congratulated citizens on Tuesday over the EU’s decision to start accession negotiations with Macedonia.

Dear citizens, congratulations on the decision by the EU member-states for the opening of accession negotiations with Macedonia. In these difficult times for mankind, this long-awaited and deserved news gives us motivation not to lose hope and be even more decisive. The journey continues, there will be time for celebration. For the time being, we should stay home and fight the common evil. Congratulations!, Xhaferi wrote in a Facebook post.