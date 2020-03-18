Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said he expects to receive the draft decision to declare a state of emergency from the government, so that he can forward it to President Pendarovski, who is due to make the final decision.

The suggestion was that it was necessary to declare a state of emergency, which would allow the institutions to act in this situation. At the time of proclamation, all competencies are transferred to the Government.

He explained that at this moment it is impossible for the Parliament to convene.

After the decision on self-dissolution, the Parliame cannot be convened, but also the fact that more people need to gather because of the recommendations, Xhaferi said.