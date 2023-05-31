At least 4.5 months will pass from the moment the initiative for constitutional amendments is submitted to the Parliament until they are adopted. The process may begin in the absence of a political consensus, the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told the reporters at the Tuesday briefing.

The entire process must be completed by November 2023, otherwise, Macedonia won’t start the negotiations with the EU.

Xhaferi clarified that if there is no qualified majority at the first voting, the procedure will stop. Asked if the failure of the initiative means early elections, Xhaferi said that such a decision needs the approval of 61 MPs.

According to him, the current leadership of the country hasn’t discussed the options if the initiative fails, which may lead to the next deep political crisis