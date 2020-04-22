Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told TV21 that so far he has not received any initiative to convene the Parliament, and if he does, he will consider it and make a decision.

Yesterday, the media reported that MPs are already collecting signatures for the reconvening of the last parliamentary composition, and that SDSM would support it.

The Parliament Speak may convene a session at the request of the President, the Government and at least 20 MPs, says the Constitution.

Macedonia has been in a state of emergency for the second month in a row, which was declared by President Stevo Pendarovski after receiving a notification from Speaker Xhaferi that there are no conditions to reconvene the Parliament.