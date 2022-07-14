Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, wrote on Facebook that the message of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her address to the MPs, is clear – the revised proposal refers to the Macedonian language respects the national identity.

Von der Leyen’s clear message: I have listened carefully to the concerns expressed regarding the Macedonian language and identity. There can be no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. We fully respect that. That is why the revised proposal refers to the Macedonian language, without qualification by the EU. The proposal also respects your national identity. The principle of self-identification is important for each one of us. You can count on me, as President of the European Commission, to ensure that the accession process will strictly abide by European principles and standards. Yours is a successful multi-ethnic society, reads the post of the Parliament Speaker on Facebook.