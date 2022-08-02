We have a common country and we are all responsible to preserve and develop it, for us and for future generations. It is our debt to all those who fought for such a civil state, a society of all citizens in which will grow up our children, grandchildren and future generations who deserve to live, grow, be educated and create in the European Republic of Macedonia, a modern and prosperous state of European citizens, said Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi in today’s address at the ASNOM Memorial Center in Pelince on the occasion of the national Ilinden holiday.

Congratulating the holiday, Xhaferi emphasized that Ilinden is really the only concept that describes the value and the basis from which we all start and in which we find strength to continue building the future of our common state, for us, for our future generations, future citizens of the European and world family of nations, celebrating the values that unite and connect us, values that make us proud and united citizens of our common state.