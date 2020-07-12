“You are my voice, I am your echo!”: Powerful performance of the Macedonian anthem by Igor Durlovski Macedonia 12.07.2020 / 22:02 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin You are my voice, I am your echo !, said the head of the MP candidate list of VMRO-DPMNE and opera singer, Igor Durlovski and with a powerful performance of the Macedonian anthem he urged people to vote for number 14! Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Igor Durlovskiparliamentary elections 2020 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.07.2020 Mickoski: Let’s stop losing Macedonia, vote for Macedonia, vote for number 14 Macedonia 12.07.2020 Thaci seeks formation of bicameral parliament in Macedonia Macedonia 12.07.2020 Zaev: I expect mass turnout in the elections, health protocols secured, there is no risk for voters Macedonia News Mickoski: Let’s stop losing Macedonia, vote for Macedonia, vote for number 14 Thaci seeks formation of bicameral parliament in Macedonia Zaev: I expect mass turnout in the elections, health protocols secured, there is no risk for voters Janusev: Zaev is the biggest virus of crime and corruption, a virus of lies and manipulations, so let’s defeat him, vote for number 14 13 injured in car accident near Stip village Siljanovska: In a normal state, the prosecution would have reacted to the bombs SDSM activists ask VMRO-DPMNE voters to cross out “North” so that the ballot is invalid On a day with 136 new coronavirus cases, Filipce called on citizens to vote for “safe health” and SDSM .
