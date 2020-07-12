Macedonia

SDSM activists ask VMRO-DPMNE voters to cross out “North” so that the ballot is invalid

SDSM activists are asking VMRO-DPMNE voters to cross out “North” from the ballot. According to VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski, this is the last desperate attempt by SDSM because the citizens know that by doing that it will make the ballot invalid.