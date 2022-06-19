You determine the future! You are the ones who carry Macedonia!, the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski addressed the significant silent majority of undecided voters in the country.

Uncertainty brings you great uncertainty that makes you very sad, you do not see hope. And most of you think everyone is the same. You know this government. And you know that nothing good can be expected from it But we – this generation of new faces in politics are seeking and waiting for your support, Mickoski told them.

According to Mickoski, there are people who cannot do anything better, but there are those who are worth the risk.