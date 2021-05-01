I thought that this great Christian holiday will pass in the spirit of reconciliation, honor and respect, but unfortunately SDSM and Zoran Zaev are here to remind us that nothing is sacred to them, only crime and commissions are important, writes the leader of VMRO- DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski over the accusation from SDSM that he got the documents for the government’s plan for the clinical center from Zaev in an insidious way.

Surely this statement was written by the adviser of the then Minister of Health or Death (as he was then called by SDSM), and today’s minister in the government of Zoran Zaev. The only thing that is “insidious” gentlemen in SDSM in this project are the commissions you expect, but you should know that while I am president of VMRO-DPMNE I will not support your plans for crime and I will fight them fiercely. You are saying defamatory things about the Austrian Chancellor Kurz, who is also the president of our sister party ANP (OVP), stating that he supports this criminal endeavor of yours, and during the 2016 elections you fiercely insulted him. Here I promise you that I will talk to him personally and introduce him to this criminal enterprise of yours in attempt and I will ask him for his opinion on how at least 510 million € public money is spent for 35 pages of so-called feasibility study and I will ask him to give me one such example in Austria so that we can compare. Knowing him, I doubt that what you write in the party statements is true… VMRO-DPMNE has a plan for a minimum of three times cheaper and more functional healthcare project that will be a real answer for the citizens of Macedonia. You have little time left – the end is near, and with it responsibility as well, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

Мицкоски реагира на соопштението на СДСМ дека лидерот на опозицијата на подмолен начин од премиерот Заев го добил планот за изградба на нов Клинички центар во Скопје.

Mickoski reacts to SDSM’s statement that the leader of the opposition got the documents for the government’s plan for the clinical center from Zaev in an insidious way.

According to SDSM, Mickoski promised to support the proposal of Zaev and Filipce for the new clinical center and Mickoski said that he generally supports it but that he will give the final position after the analysis of the proposal and the best possible solutions.

SDSM says that the feasibility study, which according to Mickoski is a “non-existent project” was actually made with the help of the Austrian government led by Chancellor Kurz. The feasibility study has been agreed at the level of the Governments of the Republic of Macedonia and Austria, in the form of free professional assistance for the development and improvement of the health system in our country, said SDSM.

