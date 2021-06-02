Today he committed several crimes because he lied about several things, he tried to make many things irrelevant, he tried to twist many things, which he certainly did not succeed in, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said in Wednesday’s interview with TV Alfa following the main hearing in court with Zoran Zaev.

Nikoloski added that Zoran Zaev has filed a slander lawsuit against him for statements he made in 2019, and as he said, time has shown that what he said is true, but at the time he said it was not known to the public.

Zoran Zaev is suing me for slander over a statement I made at the end of August 2019 when the Racket case was revealed at the time, I said that not only one businessman was racketeered, but several of them, with the total amount of the extorted money exceeding over 20 million euros and that at the top of the pyramid was personally Zoran Zaev who coordinated the whole action, something that time has shown to be true, but at the time I said it was not known to the public, said Nikoloski.

The VMRO-DPMNE Vice President pointed out that he is the only politician who received a lawsuit from the brothers Vice and Zoran Zaev, ie after the first lawsuit from Vice Zaev, now is the second lawsuit from Zoran Zaev, which shows that from a position of power and money they want to put political pressure on him and silence him, but as he said, this only motivates him to fight against them and to expose the crimes they commit.