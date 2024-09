Natasa Sovranoski, a young Macedonian living in Germany, has been reported missing on September 2nd and still hasn’t been found.

She was last seen on this day, in the evening, in the town of Bad Teinach – Zavelstein near Stuttgart. She is 180, brunette witn brown eyes and a tattoo on her forearm. Macedonian organizations in Germany are sharing the call in hope that they will help find the woman.