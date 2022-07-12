Huge number of people came out en masse today to protest to raise their voice against the ultimatum that Macedonia is facing and to say “NO, thank you”.

The protesters went from the Government building to the Parliament, and they also stopped in front of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along the way.

There, a group of young people left a powerful message, which will remain on the street before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to witness the position of the Macedonian citizens.

The message is simple and very important: “MACEDONIA IS NOT FOR SALE”!