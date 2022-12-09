Young woman found dead in Skopje Macedonia 09.12.2022 / 22:21 A 31 year old woman from Skopje’s Micurin district was found dead yesterday evening. The victim, identified by the police as M.M., as found in her apartment. There were no visible signs of violence, but the police is investigating the case. Skopjewomandeath Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 04.12.2022 Mickoski with a solution for Skopje public transport: Instead of shady deals at secret meetings, let Arsovska and Kovacevski ask for a discount for the million-dollar oil contract that they all had before and there will be money for bus transporters Macedonia 27.11.2022 Skopje faces gridlock as bus companies plan protests over the city’s growing debt Macedonia 14.11.2022 Rama: We should not wait for the end of the war to work on the future Macedonia News VMRO invites citizens to make proposal on where to focus their municipal budgets Company close to the Government will collect 2.5 millions in damages for a botched development deal Infighting in SDSM over the Western criticism for their track record on corruption New head of the Judicial Council revealed as an SDSM party apparatchik Bomb threats that paralyzed Skopje were fake, police informs British Ambassador Lawson demands steps to fight corruption in Macedonia, says the problem is “getting worse, not better” Shopping malls and the main transportation hub in Skopje are being evacuated after a wave of bomb threats VMRO: US anti-corruption initiative is proof that the SDSM – DUI government is deeply corrupt .
