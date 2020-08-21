The youngest coronavirus patient hospitalized in Macedonia is a two months old boy, the Healthcare Ministry revealed today.

The baby was treated for serious complications but not from the coronavirus – they were caused by a botched circumcision. After being admitted to pediatric surgery, the baby was sent to the Kozle children’s clinic which treats moderately serious coronvirus cases. Kanal 5 TV reports that the health drama was occurring over the past month, during which the child contracted the virus.