Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook on the occasion of the 117th anniversary of Goce Delcev’s death that he is a unifying symbol of Macedonian independence.

While alive, Goce Delcev was the heart of the Macedonian revolutionary organization that fought for the full political autonomy of Macedonia and the Macedonians, he wrote.

Zaev said the commemoration of Goce Delcev should unite just as Goce Delcev did as a leader of the Macedonian revolutionary work.