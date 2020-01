SDSM President Zoran Zaev commented Saturday on La Verita’s publication of documents incriminating him for electoral fraud, saying that the then government had no evidence, because otherwise they would convicted him.

If they had any evidence, believe me in 2014 with the full power of VMRO-DPMNE, Zaev would have been convicted. So they didn’t have any evidence, they didn’t even initiate a criminal case because there wasn’t any, said Zoran Zaev.